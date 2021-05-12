Moscow Keeps Making Constructive Offers on Resuming Information Security Contacts With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia has been long putting forward specific constructive ideas for resuming contacts with the United States on the international information security, but Washington does not react, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia has invited the US to resume the information security dialogue and to reach an agreement on no-first attack with the use of information technologies. According to Syromolotov, Russia has been long putting forward "specific constructive ideas for resuming high-level contacts with the US on the information security problematic, which is highly important for the bilateral relations.

"

"On September 25, 2020, a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin was published, which contained a whole range of proposals on resuming effective cooperation between Moscow and Washington on this track," Syromolotov recalled.

The proposals included restoration of special dialogue formats and channels of information exchange; conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the prevention of incidents in the information sector; and mutual guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

"However, so far there has been no reaction to our proposal from overseas, neither from the previous administration, nor from the current one," Syromolotov said.