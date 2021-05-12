UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Keeps Making Constructive Offers On Resuming Information Security Contacts With US

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Keeps Making Constructive Offers on Resuming Information Security Contacts With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia has been long putting forward specific constructive ideas for resuming contacts with the United States on the international information security, but Washington does not react, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia has invited the US to resume the information security dialogue and to reach an agreement on no-first attack with the use of information technologies. According to Syromolotov, Russia has been long putting forward "specific constructive ideas for resuming high-level contacts with the US on the information security problematic, which is highly important for the bilateral relations.

"

"On September 25, 2020, a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin was published, which contained a whole range of proposals on resuming effective cooperation between Moscow and Washington on this track," Syromolotov recalled.

The proposals included restoration of special dialogue formats and channels of information exchange; conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the prevention of incidents in the information sector; and mutual guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

"However, so far there has been no reaction to our proposal from overseas, neither from the previous administration, nor from the current one," Syromolotov said.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States September 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini Urges Government to Support Israel ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

3 hours ago

Israeli atrocities open war against humanity: Alee ..

56 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA to Start Discussing ISS Air Leak i ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.