TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow has received requests for Russian defense items from Iran after the restrictions on arms trade expired, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

Since October 18, 2020, Tehran is free to buy and sell weapons, as the UN arms embargo expired� in line with the 2015 nuclear deal.

"There is no doubt that the termination of certain restrictions on Iran on October 18, 2020, enables us to have a constructive dialogue and consider the Iranian side's requests for the entire range of military products manufactured in Russia," Dzhagaryan said.

The positive experience in bilateral military projects inspires optimism for further cooperation, the ambassador noted.

Moscow will prioritize its own interests in the defense cooperation with Tehran, the diplomat assured.