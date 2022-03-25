UrduPoint.com

Moscow-Kiev Agreement Unlikely Without Recognition Of Crimea, Donbas - Negotiator

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Moscow-Kiev Agreement Unlikely Without Recognition of Crimea, Donbas - Negotiator

Moscow and Kiev will likely not reach an agreement without Ukraine's demilitarization, denazification, recognition of Crimea and Donbas, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Moscow and Kiev will likely not reach an agreement without Ukraine's demilitarization, denazification, recognition of Crimea and Donbas, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters on Friday.

"We insist on a comprehensive treaty, which, in addition to the neutral status of Ukraine, in addition to guarantees of Ukraine's security, provides for a number of positions that are vital for our country - demilitarization, denazification, the definition and recognition of Crimea and Donbas, as well as a number of other treaty positions, without consideration of which, I think, the conclusion of a treaty is unlikely," Medinsky said.

The Russian negotiator mentioned that Ukraine wants security guarantees from third countries in case of non-entry to NATO, adding that this position is "understandable."

Russia sees that Ukrainian colleagues are trying to delay talks as Kiev believes time is on their side, Medinsky added.

