Moscow-Kiev Dialogue Possible If Zelenskyy Lives Up to Campaign Promises - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia is ready for establishing a constructive dialogue with Ukraine if its new President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lives up to his campaign promises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera daily, published on Thursday.

"Yes, it is possible if Zelenskyy begins fulfilling his campaign promises," Putin said when asked if Zelenskyy's presidential election victory made a thaw in Moscow-Kiev relations possible for the sake of settling the Donbas conflict and establishing a constructive dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin recalled that during his election campaign, Zelenskyy had promised "to establish direct contacts with his compatriots in Donbas and stop calling them separatists."

The Russian leader emphasized that the new Ukrainian president had inherited "forced Ukranization; ban on using the Russian language (which is a native language for millions of Ukrainian citizens), including its use in Ukrainian schools and universities; fascism frenzy; civilian conflict in the southeast of the country; attempts by the former authorities to destroy the fragile interchurch world.

"

"That is why I would like to reiterate that Ukrainian citizens expect Zelenskyy and his team not only to make statements but perform specific actions and changes for the better in short terms. Of course, the Kiev authorities should finally understand that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not in mutual interest, unlike the development of pragmatic cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding. We are ready for this," Putin said.