Moscow, Kiev Lack Understanding Over Agenda Of Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) There are contacts between Russia and Ukraine about the agenda of a possible meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy but sides so far lack understanding of each other's positions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly said that it is true that between the office of the president of Ukraine and the (Russian) presidential administration ... that are contacts ... But so far, in the bottom line, there is no common understanding and readiness to formulate the agenda of a possible meeting," Peskov told reporters.