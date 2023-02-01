(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine were engaged in talks on the opening of a new corridor for the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs).

"The issue is on the agenda and contacts are being held at various levels. Initiatives in this direction are being taken under the leadership of (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan; we hope to achieve some results," Kalin told journalists when asked about a new humanitarian corridor for the exchange of POWs between Moscow and Kiev.

Erdogan said in early January that Ankara was in favor of the opening of the humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.

In January, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova held several rounds of talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, and Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc in Turkey's capital Ankara and via teleconferencing.