Moscow-Kiev Negotiation Process Continues, But Kiev Should Be More Active - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine continues, there is still a long way to go, but Moscow would like Kiev to be more active, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is still quite a long way to go .

.. The working process continues, but it goes more viscous than we would like. Of course, we would like to see more dynamics from the Ukrainian side," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the prospects for the next rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.