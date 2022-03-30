Moscow-Kiev Talks Continue, Russian Position on Crimea Unchanged - Medinsky

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continue, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow's position on Crimea and Donbas remain unchanged

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continue, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow's position on Crimea and Donbas remain unchanged.

"Work continues, negotiations continue.

I would like to emphasize separately that the principled position of our side regarding Crimea and Donbas remains unchanged," Medinsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The negotiator said that Kiev showed willingness to negotiate with Russia "for the first time" in many years. Ukraine's written proposals include refusal to join NATO, host foreign military bases or get weapons of mass destruction, Medinsky added.

"That is, Ukraine has declared its readiness to fulfill those fundamental requirements that Russia has insisted on over the past years," the negotiator said.