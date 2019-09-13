UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Kiev Yet To Discuss Issue Of Returning Vessels Detained In Kerch Strait - Kremlin

Fri 13th September 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have not yet discussed the issue of returning ships detained in the Kerch Strait to the Ukrainian side, but will probably address it during future contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Moscow returned the sailors, who were detained in November while attempting to illegally cross the Russian border in the Kerch Strait, to Ukraine earlier in the month under the carefully-negotiated bilateral deal on simultaneous release of detainees and convicted persons.

The vessels, however, remain the Russia's custody.

"No, the issue has not been addressed," Peskov told reporters, adding that he was not ready to say on what conditions Russia could release the vessels.

"Apparently, this issue is to be discussed during one of those contacts that Moscow and Kiev have. It will be discussed when it is raised," the spokesman said.

