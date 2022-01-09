UrduPoint.com

Moscow Knows How To Respond To Threat Of New US Sanctions - Zakharova

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Moscow Knows How to Respond to Threat of New US Sanctions - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Moscow knows how to respond to the "classical" threat of US sanctions, aimed at "breaking the spirit of Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"This is a classic ...

They are trying in different ways to break us, to break our spirit," Zakharova said as aired by Russian Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding that Russia knows "how to respond to this."

On Friday, a senior State Department official told reporters that the US and its allies are ready to impose new sanctions on Russia in case of escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

13 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

20 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

21 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

21 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.