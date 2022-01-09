Moscow Knows How to Respond to Threat of New US Sanctions - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Moscow knows how to respond to the "classical" threat of US sanctions, aimed at "breaking the spirit of Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"This is a classic ...

They are trying in different ways to break us, to break our spirit," Zakharova said as aired by Russian Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding that Russia knows "how to respond to this."

On Friday, a senior State Department official told reporters that the US and its allies are ready to impose new sanctions on Russia in case of escalation of the situation around Ukraine.