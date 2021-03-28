Moscow Kremlin Goes Dark for Earth Hour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The outside lights of the Moscow Kremlin and other famous landmarks switched off on Saturday evening as the Russian capital takes part in the Earth Hour annual global event to spread awareness about environmental sustainability.

Earth Hour is an annual international symbolic event held by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), during which people turn off lights and electric appliances for one hour. During this hour, the most famous buildings and landmarks in the world go dark. The event is usually held in late March.

This year's theme is "Climate Change to Save Earth."

At 8.30 p.m. (17:30 GMT), the lights of the Kremlin, the GUM and TsUM department stores, the Bolshoi Theater, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and the Luzhniki stadium were turned off.

Other Moscow landmarks joined the event later in the evening. A total of over 2,000 buildings in the Russian capital participated in the event.

The first official Russian Earth Hour was held in 2009. In 2013, over 70 Russian cities joined the action, in 2017 ” 150, in 2018 ” 170, while in 2019 it was 188.

Today, Earth Hour is the largest global environmental event in the world. In 2020, a total of 2 billion people from 190 countries and territories took part in the event.