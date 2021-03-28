UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Kremlin Goes Dark For Earth Hour

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Kremlin Goes Dark for Earth Hour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The outside lights of the Moscow Kremlin and other famous landmarks switched off on Saturday evening as the Russian capital takes part in the Earth Hour annual global event to spread awareness about environmental sustainability.

Earth Hour is an annual international symbolic event held by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), during which people turn off lights and electric appliances for one hour. During this hour, the most famous buildings and landmarks in the world go dark. The event is usually held in late March.

This year's theme is "Climate Change to Save Earth."

At 8.30 p.m. (17:30 GMT), the lights of the Kremlin, the GUM and TsUM department stores, the Bolshoi Theater, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and the Luzhniki stadium were turned off.

Other Moscow landmarks joined the event later in the evening. A total of over 2,000 buildings in the Russian capital participated in the event.

The first official Russian Earth Hour was held in 2009. In 2013, over 70 Russian cities joined the action, in 2017 ” 150, in 2018 ” 170, while in 2019 it was 188.

Today, Earth Hour is the largest global environmental event in the world. In 2020, a total of 2 billion people from 190 countries and territories took part in the event.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia March 2017 2018 2019 2020 Church Event From Billion P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

45 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on oc ..

2 hours ago

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir ..

2 hours ago

Young boy dies, 3 injured as outer wall of Railway ..

2 hours ago

Lights out at Prime Minister's Office to observe E ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 44 more positive for corona

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.