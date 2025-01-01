Open Menu

Moscow, Kyiv End Russian Gas Transit To Europe Via Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Russia's gas transit to Europe via Ukraine stopped on Wednesday, Moscow and Kyiv said, ending a decades-long arrangement and marking the latest casualty of the war between the neighbours.

Russian gas has been supplied to Europe via pipelines crossing Ukraine since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991 in an arrangement that earned revenues for Moscow from the gas and for Kyiv from the transit fees.

The latest transit contract expired on Wednesday, with Ukraine opting not to extend the deal following Russia's 2022 invasion.

Kyiv hailed the end of Russian gas transit as a "historic event," and said it would deal a blow to Russia's finances and its war machine.

But Moscow casts it as Ukraine shooting itself in the foot and frustrating its partners in eastern Europe that used to rely on Russian supplies.

Russian gas accounted for less than 10 percent of the European Union's gas imports in 2023 -- down from more than 40 percent before the war.

But some EU members, mostly in the east, which was under Moscow influence during Soviet times, still depend heavily on Russian gas for geographical and political reasons.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Gas Event From

Recent Stories

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

2 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

2 hours ago
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

14 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

15 hours ago

More Stories From World