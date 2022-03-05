Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Talks between Moscow and Kyiv to seek a way to end the bloody conflict triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will resume on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said Saturday.

"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party and an envoy to the talks, said on his Facebook page.