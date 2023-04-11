Moscow Labels German NGO 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' Activities Undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The activities of German NGO 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' have been designated as undesirable in Russia, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

"After the Russian General Prosecutor's Office conducted checks, it was decided to designate the activities of foreign non-governmental organization 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' as undesirable in Russia," Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office, the NGO included about 180 Russian and European non-governmental organizations.

The organization was collecting information with the aim of using it against the interests of Russia, the statement said.