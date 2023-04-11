Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Moscow Labels German NGO 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' Activities Undesirable In Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Moscow Labels German NGO 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' Activities Undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The activities of German NGO 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' have been designated as undesirable in Russia, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

"After the Russian General Prosecutor's Office conducted checks, it was decided to designate the activities of foreign non-governmental organization 'EU-Russia Civil Society Forum' as undesirable in Russia," Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office, the NGO included about 180 Russian and European non-governmental organizations.

The organization was collecting information with the aim of using it against the interests of Russia, the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Civil Society German

Recent Stories

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

13 minutes ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.