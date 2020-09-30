Moscow Launches 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination as Part of Trials - Deputy Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

Participants of the post-registration clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V have already started receiving the second component of the vaccine, six people have been inoculated, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Participants of the post-registration clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V have already started receiving the second component of the vaccine, six people have been inoculated, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday.

Moscow launched the post-registration trials on September 7, the first participants received the vaccine on September 9. Nineteen medical centers in the Russian capital are engaged in the studies.

"Six participants of the trials have already received the second component of the coronavirus vaccine.

We plan to vaccinate around 20 people today. Sputnik V is a bicomponent vaccine, and the second inoculation is necessary for enhancing the immune response obtained after the first inoculation. Following the first inoculation, which over 5,700 people have received, we see that the overwhelming majority [of those vaccinated] are feeling dine," Rakova said.

The second phase of vaccination has already started in four medical centers in Moscow, and in the coming days all the centers involved in the trials will join the procedure, the deputy mayor explained.