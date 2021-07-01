Moscow Launches COVID-19 Revaccination With Sputnik V, Sputnik Light - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday the start of a revaccination program in the Russian capital, saying that any shot authorized in the country can be administered during the campaign.

"Any vaccine authorized in the Russian Federation can be used for revaccination. Today, Sputnik V (two components), and one-component Sputnik Light are available in Moscow. You can choose any of the two, irrespective of what vaccine you got the first time," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

Muscovites can get revaccinated from July 1 in any of eight Healthy Moscow pavilions, located in city parks and recreation zones. From July 5, one can make an appointment to get revaccinated at 12 city outpatient clinics.

The mayor appealed to Moscow residents to not miss the opportunity to get "additional protection from the virus" in the face of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, and adding that he has already been revaccinated.