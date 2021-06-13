Moscow Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that the Russian capital is launching a car draw as an incentive for citizens to get COVID-19 vaccines.

"We already have a rewards programme for Muscovites over the age of 60 who were vaccinated. We are now launching an additional vaccination incentive programme that will apply to all citizens over the age of 18," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

The mayor highlighted that people who will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from June 14 to July 11 will become participants in a car draw.

Five cars worth around 1 million rubles (around $13,900) will be drawn once a week.

Sobyanin noted that the main prize, however, is "personal health and peace of mind."

The mayor added that he himself got vaccinated in May last year and once again two days ago once the old shot started to wear off. Sobyanin reassured that he feels well and wished the same to everyone else.