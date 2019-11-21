UrduPoint.com
Moscow Launches New $3bn Suburban Rail Scheme

Moscow on Thursday unveiled the latest addition to its sprawling public transportation system, aiming to rival the suburban rail links of Paris and Berlin and divert commuters away from cars

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Moscow on Thursday unveiled the latest addition to its sprawling public transportation system, aiming to rival the suburban rail links of Paris and Berlin and divert commuters away from cars.

Called Moscow Central Diameters, the network reaches suburban towns in the Moscow region mainly using the existing railways but upgrading the trains and claiming to provide a more convenient and cheaper service.

The first two links launching on Thursday connect suburbs west of Moscow to towns in the south and north, passing through Moscow's central train stations.

The network will eventually include five such links.

Officials have put the price tag for the scheme at 200 billion rubles ($3.1 billion), though newspaper Kommersant reported that the projected cost ballooned to 931 billion rubles.

