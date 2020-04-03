UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Launches System To Track Location Of COVID-19 Patients - IT Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:13 PM

Moscow Launches System to Track Location of COVID-19 Patients - IT Department

Moscow has launched a system to monitor the location of COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine, the head of the city government's IT department, Eduard Lysenko, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Moscow has launched a system to monitor the location of COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine, the head of the city government's IT department, Eduard Lysenko, said on Friday.

"Per the mayor's order, we, for the first time, have begun using technology for social monitoring of the location of confirmed coronavirus patients who have chosen home treatment. For that, we are using various geolocation technologies. Today, first patients diagnosed with COVID-19 received smartphones with pre-installed Social Monitoring app," Lysenko told journalists.

He added that it will allow the city authorities to monitor whether people follow quarantine rules and promptly detect violations, helping to curb the further spread of the infection.

"The app will be used only by confirmed COVID-19 patients. We are not planning to use it for all Moscow citizens," Lysenko said.

According to him, all data is gathered on the IT department's servers, located in Russia,and will be destroyed when the quarantine's over.

"Similar technology is already being used in other countries where the spread of coronavirus began earlier. Modern technology allows the city to immediately receive a signal that a patient with the coronavirus, obligated to be treated at home, violates the quarantine and puts lives and health of other citizens in danger," he said.

There are 4,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia according to the Health Ministry, with 2,923 of them in Moscow.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Ap ..

57 seconds ago

SpaceX CEO Musk Believes Starship Prototype Explos ..

58 seconds ago

US Airstrike Kills 3 Extremists in Somalia - AFRIC ..

1 minute ago

Pandemic devastates growth prospects in West Afric ..

1 minute ago

EU Postpones Implementation of New Rules for Medic ..

7 minutes ago

Ration distributed among 500 families in Khairpur

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.