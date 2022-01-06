Moscow-led alliance sends first troops to Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Moscow-led military alliance said Thursday it had sent its first troops to Kazakhstan after its government requested help to quell mounting unrest

Moscow, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A Moscow-led military alliance said Thursday it had sent its first troops to Kazakhstan after its government requested help to quell mounting unrest.

"Peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation were sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited time to stabilise and normalise the situation," the CSTO secretariat said in a statement posted online by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.