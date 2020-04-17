Moscow Likely to See Peak of Coronavirus Cases in 2-3 Weeks - Deputy Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oscow will reach the peak of coronavirus cases within the coming two to three weeks, Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow will reach the peak of coronavirus cases within the coming two to three weeks, Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development said Friday.

"The coming weeks will be difficult for Moscow because, most likely, the peak of infections will occur in the next two to three weeks," Rakova said in a video address.

The deputy mayor added that large-scale work was underway to reconfigure beds to treat coronavirus patients.

Moscow remains the worst affected city in Russia, with over 16,000 cases registered as of Thursday and 113 fatalities, according to the municipal government's statistics.