Moscow Limits Gatherings, To Close Schools Against Coronavirus: Moscow Mayor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:51 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday announced new measures in the Russian capital to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, and closing schools and universities from March 21.
Russia has confirmed 93 cases of the virus, but no deaths, according to official figures.