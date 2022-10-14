Moscow Lodges Protest to Bern Over Desecration of Russian Soldiers Memorial in Switzerland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Moscow has sent a protest note to Bern in connection with the desecration of the monument dedicated to the Russian general Alexander Suvorov and his soldiers in Switzerland, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The monument commemorates the sacrifice of the Russian troops under Suvorov in the fight against Napoleon's army that took place in the Schollenen Gorge in Central Switzerland in 1799.

Vandals painted two swastikas on the lower part of the monument.

"We express our deep indignation at the blatant manifestation of vandalism that has occurred for the second time this year. We sent a note of protest to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs demanding urgent action to identify and punish the perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry called on the Swiss authorities to ensure proper protection of the memorial.