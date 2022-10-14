UrduPoint.com

Moscow Lodges Protest To Bern Over Desecration Of Russian Soldiers Memorial In Switzerland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Lodges Protest to Bern Over Desecration of Russian Soldiers Memorial in Switzerland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Moscow has sent a protest note to Bern in connection with the desecration of the monument dedicated to the Russian general Alexander Suvorov and his soldiers in Switzerland, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The monument commemorates the sacrifice of the Russian troops under Suvorov in the fight against Napoleon's army that took place in the Schollenen Gorge in Central Switzerland in 1799.

Vandals painted two swastikas on the lower part of the monument.

"We express our deep indignation at the blatant manifestation of vandalism that has occurred for the second time this year. We sent a note of protest to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs demanding urgent action to identify and punish the perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry called on the Swiss authorities to ensure proper protection of the memorial.

Related Topics

Protest Army Moscow Russia Bern Switzerland

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

2 hours ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

2 hours ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.