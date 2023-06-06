Moscow Lodges Protest to Brussels Over Use of Belgian Weapons in Belgorod Region Attack

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belgian ambassador in Moscow Mark Michielsen to protest the use of Belgian weapons in the sabotage attack on the Belgorod region on May 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belgian ambassador in Moscow Mark Michielsen to protest the use of Belgian weapons in the sabotage attack on the Belgorod region on May 22.

"On June 6, Belgian ambassador to Moscow M.

Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was strongly protested in connection with the revealed facts of the use of Belgian-made weapons by sabotage groups that carried out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Belgorod Region on May 22," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also called on Belgium not to turn a blind eye on the "growing evidence of Kiev regime's support of terrorists."