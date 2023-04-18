UrduPoint.com

Moscow Lodges Protest To UK Ambassador Over Words On Kara-Murza's Case - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Moscow Lodges Protest to UK Ambassador Over Words on Kara-Murza's Case - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moscow lodged a protest to UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert in connection with her statements near the court that announced the sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason, Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Bronnert arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she was summoned because of London's interference in Moscow's internal affairs.

"The main piece of news is the summoning of the UK Ambassador in Moscow to the Foreign Ministry, where a serious protests was lodged in connection with... yesterday's morning demonstration organized by the UK, US and Canada (ambassadors). This is seen as a gross interference in our affairs," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Canada London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

16 minutes ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

31 minutes ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

46 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

46 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.