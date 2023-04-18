MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moscow lodged a protest to UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert in connection with her statements near the court that announced the sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason, Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Bronnert arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she was summoned because of London's interference in Moscow's internal affairs.

"The main piece of news is the summoning of the UK Ambassador in Moscow to the Foreign Ministry, where a serious protests was lodged in connection with... yesterday's morning demonstration organized by the UK, US and Canada (ambassadors). This is seen as a gross interference in our affairs," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.