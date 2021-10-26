Moscow, London Can Cooperate Beyond Iranian Nuclear Deal - Russian Envoy to Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia and the United Kingdom can attempt to expand common approaches beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

The remark comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. During the talks, the leaders spoke in favor of maintaining the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, which is an important factor in ensuring the safety and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

"A rare occasion nowadays when the views of Russia and the #U.K. practically coincide.It would be prudent to try to expand common approaches beyond the #JCPOA. The current situation seems to be abnormal. My personal experience tells me that U.K. and RF can cooperate," Ulyanov tweeted.

Earlier this year, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said that the relations between the two countries hit the rock bottom. In an interview with the BBC later, he noted that Russia will not press for improving ties with the UK if the latter is not ready for it.