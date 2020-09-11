UrduPoint.com
Moscow-London Dialogue Still Frozen, Chances Of Restoration Remain Minimal - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Moscow-London Dialogue Still Frozen, Chances of Restoration Remain Minimal - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The dialogue between Moscow and London is still frozen in all areas and the chances of restoring ties are minimal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the need for such a dialogue is very high.

"So far, we can only state that the Russian-British dialogue is in a frozen state in almost all areas, which, of course, contradicts the absolute logic that dictates the need for a close dialogue so that we can begin to build a legal framework on a bilateral basis. So far, such an opportunity is minimal, but the need is very urgent," Peskov said when asked whether Russia plans to seal any major agreements with the United Kingdom after its exit from the EU.

Peskov recalled that Russia was not responsible for the dialogue being curtailed.

The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom have soured over the last few years due to former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter being poisoned on UK soil.

London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow has been denied access to the investigation, as well as the Skripals themselves.

In late July, a UK parliamentary committee released a report on "Russian meddling," accusing Moscow of making attempts to undermine the global order through engagement in international organizations. Prior to that, the UK National Cyber Security Centre claimed that Russia-linked hackers made attempt to steal information related to COVID-19 vaccine development from the UK, US and Canadian pharmaceutical companies and scientists. Russia has branded all the accusations as groundless.

