Moscow, London Have No Obstacles for Developing Relations - Russian Ambassador to UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) There are no obstacles for developing normal relations between Moscow and London, the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrey Kelin, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I must say that we [Moscow and London] do not have irreconcilable contradictions, neither ideological nor territorial claims [to each other].

We don't have any obstacles that would interrupt the normal development of relations," the ambassador said in response to a question on whether Brexit would intensify UK-Russia dialogue in practical areas.

Kelin added it was up to the UK to make the first step, and improving relations did not depend on Russia.

The ambassador recalled that Moscow and London had great relations regarding humanitarian issues, education and culture.