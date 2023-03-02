UrduPoint.com

Moscow Longevity Project That Marks Its Fifth Anniversary This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year

In this digest, we will tell you about the longest circular metro line in the world, which has just been launched in Moscow, the Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year, and how many Russians have tried their hand as a writer, according to Russian e-book service LitRes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the longest circular metro line in the world, which has just been launched in Moscow, the Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year, and how many Russians have tried their hand as a writer, according to Russian e-book service LitRes.

The largest project in the history of Russian metro construction � the Big Circle Line (BCL) � has been finally launched in Moscow, with the line becoming the 11th one in the city's metro plan and setting a world record as the longest.

The idea of building a big circle line dates back to the 1940s but it was abandoned eventually. It got a second wind in the mid-2000s, with the authorities starting the construction of the first section of the BCL in 2011. In late 2021, 10 of the line's stations were launched at once � a remarkable achievement since this was the first time since 1935 such a large section of the metro had been launched. On Wednesday, the BCL was finally complete.

The BCL, stretching for 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), immediately broke the world record, becoming the largest circle line in the world and leaving behind the second circle line of the Beijing metro, whose total length is 57 kilometers.

In all, the line has 31 stations and includes 20 transfer stations to other metro lines. It will save many Muscovites a considerable amount of time on the road by establishing direct rail connections between outer city districts.

The line is expected to transport 380 million people a year. As a result, the circle and radial lines will be less busy � the new line will relieve passenger traffic on them by 25% and 22%, respectively.

In total, the BCL has improved transport services in 34 districts that are home to almost 3.5 million people, of whom about 1.2 million live within walking distance of the metro.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has attended a festive event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Moscow Longevity project.

The project has brought together more than 500,000 residents of the Russian capital � Muscovites that are active, willing to communicate, and willing to implement interesting projects, Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

The city head talked to the leaders of the Moscow Longevity Center clubs, metropolitan and Federal experts, as well as the characters of the musical "Mission Longevity," that premiered at the anniversary event.

"The project succeeded, and it succeeded largely thanks to the team of Moscow Longevity, who work as enthusiasts, as volunteers. But most importantly, it succeeded thanks to the activists of Moscow Longevity," Sobyanin said.

Moscow Longevity is the largest health, educational and leisure project for older Muscovites. It was launched on March 1, 2018, at the initiative of Sobyanin. Women aged 55 and above, men aged 60 and above and Muscovites who have retired early due to their length of service can take part in its activities. Initially, the project included 12 areas of activity, today, this number has risen to 39.

Almost half of the users of Russian e-book service LitRes service have tried their hand as a writer, the e-book service said on Thursday.

LitRes has conducted a study among platform users for International Writers' Day, which is celebrated on March 3. The study involved more than 800 respondents aged over 16 years old.

"Almost half of the users (43%) have already taken up the pen � they have written stories or notes at an amateur level. A third of respondents (33%) are still only dreaming about publishing their own book, and 15% have already become a writer � they are working on their story or have published it," LitRes said in a statement.

When asked about the main advantages of writing as a profession, users listed the possibility of creative realization (78%), the prospects for raising the level of knowledge (36%) and sharing their life experience with the general public (34%).

Additionally, respondents said that they want to emulate J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter saga, Stephen King, the master of action-packed prose, and German writer Erich Maria Remarque.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia German Metro Road Traffic Beijing Circle Peruvian Nuevo Sol March Women 2018 Event All Bolan Casting Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

20 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

25 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

26 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

26 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.