MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the longest circular metro line in the world, which has just been launched in Moscow, the Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year, and how many Russians have tried their hand as a writer, according to Russian e-book service LitRes.

The largest project in the history of Russian metro construction � the Big Circle Line (BCL) � has been finally launched in Moscow, with the line becoming the 11th one in the city's metro plan and setting a world record as the longest.

The idea of building a big circle line dates back to the 1940s but it was abandoned eventually. It got a second wind in the mid-2000s, with the authorities starting the construction of the first section of the BCL in 2011. In late 2021, 10 of the line's stations were launched at once � a remarkable achievement since this was the first time since 1935 such a large section of the metro had been launched. On Wednesday, the BCL was finally complete.

The BCL, stretching for 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), immediately broke the world record, becoming the largest circle line in the world and leaving behind the second circle line of the Beijing metro, whose total length is 57 kilometers.

In all, the line has 31 stations and includes 20 transfer stations to other metro lines. It will save many Muscovites a considerable amount of time on the road by establishing direct rail connections between outer city districts.

The line is expected to transport 380 million people a year. As a result, the circle and radial lines will be less busy � the new line will relieve passenger traffic on them by 25% and 22%, respectively.

In total, the BCL has improved transport services in 34 districts that are home to almost 3.5 million people, of whom about 1.2 million live within walking distance of the metro.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has attended a festive event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Moscow Longevity project.

The project has brought together more than 500,000 residents of the Russian capital � Muscovites that are active, willing to communicate, and willing to implement interesting projects, Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

The city head talked to the leaders of the Moscow Longevity Center clubs, metropolitan and Federal experts, as well as the characters of the musical "Mission Longevity," that premiered at the anniversary event.

"The project succeeded, and it succeeded largely thanks to the team of Moscow Longevity, who work as enthusiasts, as volunteers. But most importantly, it succeeded thanks to the activists of Moscow Longevity," Sobyanin said.

Moscow Longevity is the largest health, educational and leisure project for older Muscovites. It was launched on March 1, 2018, at the initiative of Sobyanin. Women aged 55 and above, men aged 60 and above and Muscovites who have retired early due to their length of service can take part in its activities. Initially, the project included 12 areas of activity, today, this number has risen to 39.

Almost half of the users of Russian e-book service LitRes service have tried their hand as a writer, the e-book service said on Thursday.

LitRes has conducted a study among platform users for International Writers' Day, which is celebrated on March 3. The study involved more than 800 respondents aged over 16 years old.

"Almost half of the users (43%) have already taken up the pen � they have written stories or notes at an amateur level. A third of respondents (33%) are still only dreaming about publishing their own book, and 15% have already become a writer � they are working on their story or have published it," LitRes said in a statement.

When asked about the main advantages of writing as a profession, users listed the possibility of creative realization (78%), the prospects for raising the level of knowledge (36%) and sharing their life experience with the general public (34%).

Additionally, respondents said that they want to emulate J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter saga, Stephen King, the master of action-packed prose, and German writer Erich Maria Remarque.