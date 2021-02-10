UrduPoint.com
Moscow Looks For Ways To Improve Relations With EU Despite Differences - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Moscow is looking for ways to normalize relations with the European Union, as it believes that dialogue is needed despite the existing differences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, recalling that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke of the need for dialogue during his recent visit to Moscow.

After returning from the Russian capital, Borrell announced his intention to initiate new sanctions on Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The matter is expected to be discussed at the EU foreign ministers' summit, slated for February 22, and at the March summit of the EU leaders.

"We have repeatedly said that we regret this and that we are looking for ways to normalize relations. This is exactly what Russia's and EU top diplomats discussed during their negotiations. They said there should be some space for dialogue despite the excessive problematic potential in our relations.

Borrell himself said this," Peslov told reporters, commenting on Borrell's recent statements about the deterioration of the bilateral relations.

The Kremlin likes Borrell's statements about the need for dialogue more, the spokesman continued.

"As for claims that the coup in Ukraine and some other conflicts resulted in a decline in our relations, we agree with that, this is true. The relations deteriorated because of these situations, this is when certain European countries signed a well-known document, they failed to implement their obligations, and this prompted a state coup, a forceful coup in the heart of Europe," Peskov recalled.

"This is why the Europeans switched to the double standards policy, which we found absolutely unacceptable. To our regret, Brussels stared scaling back the dialogue with our country in nearly all areas back then," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

