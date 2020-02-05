MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A Moscow magistrate's court will consider the protocols on administrative offenses regarding Facebook and Twitter, which did not provide information on the localization of Russian users' data bases on time, the spokeswoman of Moscow's Tagansky District Court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Cases on administrative offenses regarding Twitter and Facebook were received ...

by a judicial district No 374 of Moscow's Tagansky District Court [part of the magistrate's court] on February 4," Zulfiya Gurinchuk said.

The spokeswoman added that the date of the trial had not been fixed so far.

Last week, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor launched administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter, which had failed to provide information on meeting the requirements to localize Russian users' data bases by the deadline. The social media faced a fine of up to 6 million rubles ($94,500).