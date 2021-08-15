Moscow Maintains Relations With Afghan Government, Taliban
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Moscow is not worried about developments in Afghanistan since it maintains relations both with the Afghan government and with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Sunday.
"We maintain relations with both, so we are not concerned," Kabulov said on air of Russia-1 broadcaster.