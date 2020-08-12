Moscow Makes Every Effort to Return 33 Detained Russians From Belarus - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Minsk is working to ensure that the 33 Russians detained in Belarus before the election could return home as soon as possible, and the Belarusian side does not hinder consular access to them, the diplomatic mission's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Work in this direction is underway, every effort is being made ... They are now in the Zhodino prison. We are working to ensure that they can return home as soon as possible. It can be noted that the Belarusian side does not create obstacles for the admission of our employees.

They give consular clearance," the spokesperson said in response to a question about when the detainees could return to their homeland.

As for the Russians, who were detained during the post-election protests in the country, the work on finding and returning them is also ongoing, he said.

"But we cannot yet say who and how many will be handed over. There are many people detained, they may be in different places. When the embassy interacts with interior and foreign ministries, we find ours among the many detainees. And the number is constantly changing," he said.