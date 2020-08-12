UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Makes Every Effort To Return 33 Detained Russians From Belarus - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Moscow Makes Every Effort to Return 33 Detained Russians From Belarus - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Minsk is working to ensure that the 33 Russians detained in Belarus before the election could return home as soon as possible, and the Belarusian side does not hinder consular access to them, the diplomatic mission's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Work in this direction is underway, every effort is being made ... They are now in the Zhodino prison. We are working to ensure that they can return home as soon as possible. It can be noted that the Belarusian side does not create obstacles for the admission of our employees.

They give consular clearance," the spokesperson said in response to a question about when the detainees could return to their homeland.

As for the Russians, who were detained during the post-election protests in the country, the work on finding and returning them is also ongoing, he said.

"But we cannot yet say who and how many will be handed over. There are many people detained, they may be in different places. When the embassy interacts with interior and foreign ministries, we find ours among the many detainees. And the number is constantly changing," he said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Minsk Belarus May

Recent Stories

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

12 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

42 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

Ducab Group announces profitable H1 2020 despite C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.