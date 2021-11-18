UrduPoint.com

Moscow Makes Proposals On Demarcation Of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border - Pashinyan

The Russian Defense Ministry has made proposals on the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

"I said yesterday that the Russian Federation came up with three proposals to start the process of border demarcation and delimitation. All these proposals were acceptable to us. After my statements, the Russian Defense Ministry came up with a proposal for preparatory work for the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Pashinyan told a government meeting, adding that he instructed the Armenian Defense Ministry to clarify the details of proposals with Moscow to start working on these proposals.

