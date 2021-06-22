Moscow Making Effort to Implement Agreements Putin, Biden Reached in Geneva

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Active effort is being carried out to implement the agreements reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at their recent summit in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"[Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly] Antonov has arrive in Washington and has already begun to fulfill his direct duties of the Russian ambassador, the center has not ceased this effort for a single day. We have already launched active effort to implement what the president [Putin] outlined as tasks and areas of work," Zakharova told SolovievLive YouTube show.