Moscow Making Efforts To Clarify Why 2 Russians Were Detained In Libya - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Moscow is making efforts to clarify the reasons for detention of two Russians in Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Moscow is making efforts to clarify the reasons for detention of two Russians in Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

The head of the Foundation for the Protection of National Values, Alexander Malkevich, earlier said the foundation's employees had been charged with meddling in elections in Libya, they were in a prison in the suburbs of Tripoli.

"We really learned from media reports about the detention of Russian citizens in Libya, and the Foreign Ministry is making all the necessary steps to clarify the circumstances of this detention and establish the reasons," Peskov said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

