UrduPoint.com

Moscow Marks Victory Day In Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

Hundreds of thousands of Muscovites marched Monday to remember the victims of World War II, with many believing that Russia is once again fighting Nazism, but this time in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Muscovites marched Monday to remember the victims of World War II, with many believing that Russia is once again fighting Nazism, but this time in Ukraine.

Every year on May 9, Russians celebrate Victory Day, one of the country's most important holidays marking the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

After a military parade on Red Square, memorial marches called the "Immortal Regiment" are held in cities across Russia, with participants carrying photos of family members who fought in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War.

This year's march was led by President Vladimir Putin -- who held a photo of his father -- over two months since the Russian leader deployed troops to Ukraine for what he calls a campaign to "de-Nazify" Russia's pro-Western neighbour.

Joining the march was Taisiya Chepurina, carrying a sepia picture of her husband, a soldier who fought in the Battle of Stalingrad in 1944.

For the 81-year-old widow, Russia's military action in Ukraine is justified if Ukrainian Nazis "shoot at our soldiers".

"Putin conducts politics so well, well done to him. He makes sure that our boys don't die, that there is as little blood as possible. I bow down to him," she said.

As the procession marched on, military "Hurrahs" and chants of "Russia" were regularly shouted out by the participants of all ages.

Small orchestras played Soviet war tunes, while food stalls distributed soup to warm a crowd braving the wind and rain.

- 'History repeats itself' - "Nobody could have imagined that 77 years later, fascist forces, Nazi forces would come back to life, killing civilians, butchering Russians into pieces," another participant, Anastasia Rybina, told AFP.

"History repeats itself," the 37-year-old economist added.

Her words were echoed by Oksana Buranova, a real estate agent dressed in head-to-toe military uniform for the occasion, marching together with her teenage daughter.

"Our grandfathers died for this, and today fascism is reborn," she said.

She added that in Western countries, which have backed Ukraine, "many people are misinformed".

In the city festooned with Soviet-era symbols ahead of the celebration, the participants marched enthusiastically.

In the crowd, there were some signs and flags with the new military symbol -- the letter "Z" that is being used to show support for Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

At the same time, the founders of the "Immortal Regiment," which was an independent initiative back in 2012 but was later taken over by Russian authorities, distanced themselves from this year's event.

Some participants said they came to Moscow especially to take part in the march, like Alexei Karpinsky, who travelled from neighbouring Belarus, an ex-Soviet country and an ally of Russia.

"It was my dream since childhood to come with my family," said the 34-year-old in a black leather jacket, adding that "there is still work to be done to stifle the ideas of Nazism".

Another participant, Andrei Tikhomirov, 49, said he decided to join for the first time because "there is a need to support Russia and our president".

"I never voted for him, but now it's such a time, I think all Russians should be here," the businessman said, adding that today "Nazism has approached" Russian borders.

For others, the march was still only about World War II.

Accompanied by her French husband Frank Lank, Muscovite Tatyana said she came to honour her grandfather Alexander. "So many years have passed and we have not forgotten him".

"We don't want to think" about what's happening in Ukraine she said, adding that conflict "never brings anything good to people, when civilians, women and children are dying".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Holidays Died Germany Vladimir Putin Same Belarus March May Women World War Family Event All From Blood

Recent Stories

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

20 minutes ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

20 minutes ago
 PTI ruined the country: Rana Sanaullah

PTI ruined the country: Rana Sanaullah

31 minutes ago
 Indian troops launch one more CASO in Shopian

Indian troops launch one more CASO in Shopian

32 minutes ago
 PEMRA warns TV channels of action for airing conte ..

PEMRA warns TV channels of action for airing content against state institutions

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.