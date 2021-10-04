Moscow May Convene UNSC Session to Hear US Report on Activities in Afghanistan - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russia may convene a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the foreseeable future where the US-led Western coalition would have to report on its actions in Afghanistan, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are not ruling out the possibility to request in the foreseeable future to convene a UNSC meeting to hear a report by representatives of the Western coalition on activities on the Afghan territory. During its stay there, we have not heard a single meaningful and comprehensive reports on the implementation of the UNSC mandate for the International Security Assistance Force and the Resolute Support Mission," Kabulov said.