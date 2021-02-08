Moscow may host a conference of parliament speakers of Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China on counter-terrorism at the end of the year, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow may host a conference of parliament speakers of Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China on counter-terrorism at the end of the year, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said Monday.

"The plan is to hold it [the conference] in Moscow at the end of the year," Volodin said after a meeting with Iranian parliament's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.