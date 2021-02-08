- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow may host a conference of parliament speakers of Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China on counter-terrorism at the end of the year, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said Monday.
"The plan is to hold it [the conference] in Moscow at the end of the year," Volodin said after a meeting with Iranian parliament's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.