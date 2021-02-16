UrduPoint.com
Moscow May Host New International Meeting On Afghanistan Later In February - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) A new international meeting on promoting peace in Afghanistan may be held in Moscow by the end of the month, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Nest week I will fly to Islamabad for consultations with Pakistani partners. We keep in touch with Chinese partners through the embassy in Beijing. Very strict restrictions related to the pandemic are still in place in China. They remain closed. But I think that Chinese partners will eventually join us, making decisions without them would be very difficult. If our Pakistani partners agree, we will gather in Moscow, I hope this will happen by the end of the month," Kabulov, who also heads the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said.

Iran was also invited to take part in the talks, the Russian diplomat continued.

"I hope very much that they will give a positive answer.

When these five influential countries get together, we will be able to agree on a collective mechanism for urging the two sides in Afghanistan to sit down at the negotiations table and announce a ceasefire at least for the period of negotiations," Kabulov added.

Some of the countries engaged in the Afghan crisis settlement have broader political differences, the official continued.

"Iran is allergic to Americans ... We understand and respect these difficulties. Iran was absent at several meetings, although we told Iran the meetings would be held. I was tasked with finding a way to contribute to the launch of inter-Afghan negotiations through consultations within the 'expanded trio'. We have reached agreement on such a meeting with US Special Representative [for Afghanistan] Zalmay Khalilzad. It may be held in Moscow," Kabulov specified.

