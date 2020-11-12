Moscow May Initiate Discussion of Navalny Case in UNSC, Others Will Not Like It - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moscow may initiate the discussion of the case of Alexey Navalny in the UN Security Council, but other UNSC members are unlikely to find it pleasant, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"We are ready, we are not afraid, we are not hiding anything.

If they want to discuss it [at the UNSC], let them. We might initiate it ourselves ” the conversation will not be very pleasant for them," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat said that this was a hypothetical possibility at the moment, but Russia was prepared to have any kind of conversation.

"We are sometimes accused of trying to avoid the conversation ” and that's not true," Nebenzia said.