Moscow May Purchase Marshall Konev Monument From Prague as Last Resort Measure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia is studying the possibility to pay for gaining possession of the monument to Soviet Union Marshall Ivan Konev, dismantled in Prague in April, as a last resort measure, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told Sputnik in an interview.

Dismantling the monument, Prague has violated the 1993 bilateral agreement on friendship and cooperation, "namely its article 21, imposing obligations to ensure preservation, maintenance and availability of military monuments," Titov explained.

"The decision of Prague-6 district authorities to banish the monument in some depository after dismantling it, and further keep it in a non-existent museum is seen as an insult to the memory of Prague liberators. As for the possibility to redeem the monument, we consider this as a last resort measure," Titov said.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that the meaning of every monument was closely linked to the location where relevant historic events took place.

"But given that local and central authorities refuse to address the situation, we do not exclude any option," Titov added.

The monument to Konev was established in Prague in early 1980s, at the initiative of the municipal authorities. In September, authorities of the Prague-6 district decided to transfer the monument to some sheltered location or hand it over to private owners. On April 3, the monument was dismantled. According to Prague-6 district leader, Ondrej Kolar, it will be placed in a museum dedicated to the memory of the XX century, which is currently under construction.