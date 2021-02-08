UrduPoint.com
Moscow May Return to Normal Life in Months if Current COVID-19 Trends Hold - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Life in Moscow may return to normal in the coming months if the current coronavirus dynamics remain on course, Vladimir Efimov, the deputy mayor for economic policy in the city's government, said on Monday.

"We see a positive trend in a decrease in the number of sick people and in the number of hospitalizations every day. Gradually, as soon as the medical system allows us, we will remove restrictions. We very much hope that in the coming months we will be able to return to a full life," Efimov said while speaking to state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The official went on to say that the rise in the number of inoculated people in the city is playing a role in driving the number down.

Moscow on Monday registered just over 1,700 cases, with the daily new cases figure hovering around the 2,000 mark over the past week.

The 12-million strong city has been the epicenter of Russia's COVID-19 outbreak, registering over 945,000 cases and nearly 14,000 deaths from the disease. In January, some coronavirus restrictions were lifted, for example, museums opened and restaurants and bars were allowed to work at night. Limitations on public gatherings remain in place, and mask-wearing is mandatory in public places and transport.

