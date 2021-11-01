UrduPoint.com

Moscow May Send Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan This Week - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Moscow could send a new batch of humanitarian assistance, including medications and food, to Afghanistan already this week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"It may be sent," the source said.

To enable the delivery, different agencies, including Russia's ministry of emergency situations, should reach an agreement, the source specified.

