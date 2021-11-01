Moscow May Send Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan This Week - Source

Moscow could send a new batch of humanitarian assistance, including medications and food, to Afghanistan already this week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

"It may be sent," the source said.

To enable the delivery, different agencies, including Russia's ministry of emergency situations, should reach an agreement, the source specified.