Moscow May Take Asymmetrical Measures In Response To Seizure Of Embassy's Funds In Warsaw

Published May 12, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Russia is considering asymmetrical measures in response to Poland's seizure of the money on the accounts of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia is considering asymmetrical measures in response to Poland's seizure of the money on the accounts of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In March 2022, the Polish authorities froze Russian embassy bank accounts under the pretext it was "financing terrorism." Last month, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said that the Polish Prosecutor's Office had declared money from the accounts to be physical evidence in its investigation and transferred the funds to the Polish government's accounts.

"Such egregious acts by the Polish authorities violate principles of communication among civilized countries and all legal norms, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The embassy's protests, numerous attempts to remind the Poles of international law and calls for a stop to such obvious legal nihilism were fruitless ... We allow for the possibility of asymmetrical measures in response," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow will also continue to seek justice by legal means, the diplomat added.

Earlier in the week, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that the Polish authorities seized as much as $1.2 million from the bank accounts of the Russian embassy and its trade mission in the country.

