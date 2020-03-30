Moscow Mayor Agreed Anti-Coronavirus Measures With President - Kremlin

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had agreed the anti-coronavirus measures in the capital with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had agreed the anti-coronavirus measures in the capital with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Late on Sunday, the mayor announced strict self-isolation rules for the capital the people are allowed to leave homes only to go to work (if absolutely necessary), buy essentials, get urgent medical treatment, walk the dog within 330 feet from home and take out the trash.

"Of course, any head of the Russian region is in close contact with the Federal authorities and especially with the head of state. Especially since Sergei Semyonovich [Sobyanin] heads one of the branches of the coronavirus response center and is responsible for the coordination among regions," Peskov said.

Last week, the president declared a non-working week between March 28 and April 8, with people retaining their full wages for this period, as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"Of course, we have estimated it, for one thing, but at the moment, any economy calculations are secondary to the main task, which is keeping people healthy and shielding them from the epidemic," the spokesman said, when asked if the Kremlin had calculated the economic impact of the isolation.