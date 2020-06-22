Moscow Mayor Announces Further Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions Starting Tuesday

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Monday the next serious relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Monday the next serious relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Having analyzed the situation once again, having weighed pros and cons, consulting with specialists, I consider it possible to take the next very serious step to get out of the sanitary restrictions," he wrote in his personal blog.

On Tuesday, restaurants, cafes, fitness clubs and swimming pools will reopen their doors, and restrictions on the operation of libraries and kindergartens will be lifted, Sobyanin said.