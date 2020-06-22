UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Announces Further Relaxation Of COVID-19 Restrictions Starting Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:21 PM

Moscow Mayor Announces Further Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions Starting Tuesday

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Monday the next serious relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Monday the next serious relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Having analyzed the situation once again, having weighed pros and cons, consulting with specialists, I consider it possible to take the next very serious step to get out of the sanitary restrictions," he wrote in his personal blog.

On Tuesday, restaurants, cafes, fitness clubs and swimming pools will reopen their doors, and restrictions on the operation of libraries and kindergartens will be lifted, Sobyanin said.

Related Topics

Moscow

Recent Stories

ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value ..

2 hours ago

Durrani's bail petition adjourned till June 29

57 seconds ago

US Complete Troop Withdrawal From Syria Not 'On Ta ..

59 seconds ago

Air Chief calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

Corona positive cases surge to 1446 in Ghotki

1 minute ago

Portugal Prime Minister reimposes some virus curbs ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.