UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Announces 'non-working' Week As Virus Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:23 PM

Moscow mayor announces 'non-working' week as virus cases surge

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday announced a 'non-working' week in the Russian capital as cases in the city hit a six-month high amid a sluggish vaccination campaign

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday announced a 'non-working' week in the Russian capital as cases in the city hit a six-month high amid a sluggish vaccination campaign.

"During the past week the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infections has sharply deteriorated," Sobyanin said on his website on Saturday as the city registered 6,701 daily infections, the highest number since December last year.

Sobyanin added that "thousands" of hospital beds have been repurposed for coronavirus patients.

"We cannot react to such a situation," he said.

"To stop the growth of infections and to save people's lives, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days between June 15-19," Sobyanin said.

The order affects all employees in the Russian capital, a city of 12 million, except for essential workers.

Together with the weekends and a public holiday on June 14, most people working in Moscow will not return to offices until June 20, all the while retaining their salaries.

The mayor also announced the closure of food courts and playgrounds while restaurants, cafes and night clubs will be baned from serving customers between 23:00 and 06:00.

Sobyanin also called on employers to transfer at least 30 percent of non-vaccinated employees to working from home.

Cases in Moscow and across the country have been on the rise in recent weeks as Russia struggles to innoculate its citizens despite domestic vaccines being widely available to the public.

A spike in cases has also been reported in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg that is co-hosting the Euro 2020 football championship.

Russia on Saturday registered 13,510 new coronavirus cases and 399 deaths, according to a government tally.

Related Topics

Football Moscow Russia Petersburg Euro June December 2020 All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

6 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

6 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s decision to limit ..

15 minutes ago

Steps under way for promoting community policing: ..

6 minutes ago

Extension of Non-Working Days Over COVID-19 Rise O ..

6 minutes ago

Usman Dar chairs committee, discusses development ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.