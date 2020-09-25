UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Asks Companies To Work From Home Whenever Possible To Avoid COVID Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Moscow Mayor Asks Companies to Work From Home Whenever Possible to Avoid COVID Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday asked the city's companies to work from home as much as possible to avoid the spread of the coronavirus amid recent increase in cases.

Sobyanin asked the city's residents to wear masks and gloves on public transport, in the shops and other public spaces.

The mayor has also asked senior citizens and people with chronic conditions to work from home or take a vacation and to limit their exposure to other people.

The mayor said there had been "a significant increase in new cases of the coronavirus" in the Russian capital lately.

"Besides, the cold is coming, which means the colds season is upon us too," the mayor said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

9 hours ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

9 hours ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.