Moscow Mayor Asks Companies to Work From Home Whenever Possible to Avoid COVID Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday asked the city's companies to work from home as much as possible to avoid the spread of the coronavirus amid recent increase in cases.

Sobyanin asked the city's residents to wear masks and gloves on public transport, in the shops and other public spaces.

The mayor has also asked senior citizens and people with chronic conditions to work from home or take a vacation and to limit their exposure to other people.

The mayor said there had been "a significant increase in new cases of the coronavirus" in the Russian capital lately.

"Besides, the cold is coming, which means the colds season is upon us too," the mayor said.