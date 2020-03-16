Moscow Mayor Bans All Entertainment Events With Over 50 Participants Until April 10

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned on Monday all the outdoors entertainment events in the city until April 10, limiting the maximum number of indoors events participants to 50, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned on Monday all the outdoors entertainment events in the city until April 10, limiting the maximum number of indoors events participants to 50, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"All outdoors events with citizens' participation in the spheres of culture, physical culture, sports, exhibitions, entertainment and enlightenment are banned, regardless of the number of participants. The events held inside buildings are banned if the number of participants exceeds 50 simultaneously," Sobyanin said in a statement.

He added that this ban was temporary and would be in force until April 10.

Apart from that, Moscow's general education and sports schools, as well additional education facilities will be closed from March 21 until April 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Russia has registered 93 COVID-19 cases. Four people have already recovered.